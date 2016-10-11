The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce recognized Marian Perkins from Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD as the School District Employee of the Month. She is the band secretary and always works way beyond her duties. She works with the band programs on 3 different campuses and makes sure everything is done on time. She constantly communicates with parents and designed a brand new website for the band to assist the program in communication with parents and the community. Marian always looks for ways the band program can accomplish more of the district’s mission by organizing “Unity Events” that combine band students from all campuses. She is also always looking for ways the band can be more cost effective while still providing a great experience for students. She was on the committee that helped with the LCM Bond that is responsible for all of the new buildings needed on each of the campuses because she wanted the students to have the best possible learning environment. On top of all of her job duties, Marian is always assisting students in any way she can. Marian is an asset to LCM and truly has a passion for kids and education.

