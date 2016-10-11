The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce recognized Sydney Smith as the Student of the Month for October. Sydney is a senior at Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School where she is involved in Thespian Society, National Honor Society, Student Council, Cheerleading, Bear Buddies, One Act Play (All Star Cast & Honorable Mention All Star Cast Awards), UIL Math Team. Her awards and accomplishments include: 3 Time LCM Star Student, Student Council President, 4 Time Texas Association of Student Councils Junior Counselor, Thespian Society Secretary, Senior Homecoming Court, All-American Cheerleader Nominee. Sydney’s future goals are to attend the University of Texas at Austin and major in biomedical engineering.

About The Record Newspapers