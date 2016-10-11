WILL COWBOYS MOVE TO FUTURE OR CLING TO PAST

What will Dallas Cowboy owner Jerry Jones do? His loyalty to Tony Romo has the potential to disrupt the Cowboys this season and likely hurt them in the long run. If Jones would stick with the rookie Dak Prescott and part with Romo in the off season he would have the money to overhaul the defense. With a great offensive line, the defense is the only thing keeping them from the Super Bowl. Romo is 36 years old, he’s only going to get more breakable. He has broken a bone in three of the last five games. He has played only two regular season games since week two of last year. Maybe it is unfair that Tony would lose his job through no fault of his own. In every professional sport, there is no room for sympathetically, certainly not in the NFL. Jones has a history of making the wrong calls. The Cowboys last appearance in the NFL title game was in the 1995 season. Without a defense Prescott might not get Dallas to the Super Bowl this season. Prescott’s 69-percent completion rate, with 155 passes without an interception, he is closing in on Brady’s rookie record. With runner Ezekiel Elliott in the backfield, with the two maturing together, it is clear they are the future of the Cowboys. Sadly not Romo. The question is will Jones cling to the past.*****I’ve burned too much daylight. I must move on. Come along, I promise it won’t do you no harm.

TRUMP WRECKS GOP

It’s been well over a year since I predicted that if Donald Trump was the GOP nominee, which seemed unlikely to me at that time, he would wreck the Republican Party and leave it in shambles. I also added God forbid that he would get elected because his sick ego would put the United States in real danger. Sometime later, after watching him in the debates, I said it is obvious Trump is a con man and shyster. Now we arrive to just over three weeks before the national election and Trump has put the GOP at risk of losing not only the Senate but also the Congress. The tape of Trump’s lewd, sexist remarks should have been no surprise to anyone but it was so graphic that anyone viewing the tape, about his views of women, were shocked. Trump has a long history of sexual abuse of women. Time has proven he’s a sexual predator. Just go back to the Howard Stern tapes. In them Trump tells Stern it’s fine to refer to Trump’s daughter Ivanka as a “piece of ass.” Then added he would have no problem having sexual relations with a 24 year old, his daughter’s age. He was married at the time. He says, “30 is a great woman, 35 is check out time.” Trump is evil. I have no doubt of that, but he also has a dangerous gift of being able to destroy and bring others down to his level. He only cares about Donald Trump, he doesn’t care what he’s doing to the Republican Party and candidates seeking re-election. During Sunday night’s debate, Trump defiantly dismissed those awful comments about grabbing a woman’s genitals without her permission as simply “Locker Room Talk.” The truth is he was bragging about sexual assault. Anyone who saw that tape has a moral judgment to make on Election Day. Of course, if you watch FOX News, you didn’t see the video. They are the only network who didn’t show it. There is one more debate before the Nov. 8 election so until then and the debate Trump will try to destroy everyone who opposes him. He knows he won’t win but again he wants to take down and blame everyone else for his own destruction. The last shoe hasn’t fallen and Trump could end up with the same results as George McGovern for the Democrats. They lost the senate and the congress. Trump has a poisonous streak. McGovern was filled with too much compassion.

CONDOLENCES

We were sorry to learn that Mayor Essie Bellfield had lost her daughter, Colletta Mary Margo, 64, on Oct. 5. We go back a long way with the former Orange Mayor and now of councilperson, and her two daughters. Essie, a native of Rayne, LA., had spent some time in Galveston before moving to Orange and opening an ice cream parlor on Second Street. Colletta and her sister Magna were not teenagers yet. I got to spend time with the girls while Essie ran to the bank and did some business chores. Last Friday, when Essie came in to tell us of the death of her daughter, I was really surprised and saddened and felt so bad for Essie. A parent is never supposed to suffer the death of a child. She and Colletta had visited me just a couple of months ago. She had a fast growing cancer that I didn’t know about at the time. I remember her as a child. She was very bright, caught on fast and had a friendly disposition. She worked in the Texas Comptrollers office for many years. To our friend Essie, and her entire family, our sincere sympathy. May this beautiful woman rest in peace. Service and visitation will be held at Salem United Methodist Church on Saturday, Oct. 15. Visitation 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Service at 11 a.m. Please see obituary.

THE BOSS’S GLORY DAYS AND DARK TIMES

Much of the buzz surrounding Bruce Springsteen’s new memoir, “Born to Run” has been about the rock star’s disclosure of his long history of depression, which, to many, was a surprise. Springsteen has long been committed to social justice; in writing about depression, he has perhaps undertaken a new cause, one that seeks to combat the stereotypes and stigmas about mental illness that still exist today. Struggles with mental illness are common and familiar among rock and pop stars. They include Beyonce’, Eric Clapton, Kurt Cobain, Sheryl Crow, Janet Jackson, Billy Joel, Jon Bon Jovi, Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga, John Lennon, Alanis Morissette and Brian Wilson. Many people among us right here at home suffer this sickness alone. Now because of the Boss many may come out of the closet and seek help..

TURNING BACK THE HANDS OF TIME

10 Years Ago-2006

In the wee hours of Oct. 12, Jonathan Brock Navarro, 25, son of George and Sandra Navarro, lost his life in a single motorcycle accident on the service road off IH-10 near Cecil’s Motors. Jonathon had served two tours of duty in Afghanistan. As a youngster he grew up around the Bridge City Fire Department. After high school he joined the Air Force and became a fireman and after getting out of the service he joined a company KBR as a fireman. His brother Justin also served in the Air Force. Jonathan got a heroes send off. Over 450 people attended his service and visitation. People lined the street, fire trucks and police cars from at least 20 different Texas agencies joined the endless stream to escort the young fire fighter.*****Freddy Fender, born Baldeman Huerta, in San Benito, TX, died Saturday, Oct. 14, at age 69. In 1974, after the three year hitch at Angola Prison, he hooked up with Winnie barber Huey Meaux to record “Before the Next Teardrop Falls,” which reached number one in the charts. Freddy then recorded “Wasted Days and Wasted Nights,” which also reached number one. Actually every song he recorded were number one hits.*****Loucinda Thibodeaux, age 107, of Orange, celebrates birthday. She displayed a 1984 story printed in the Beaumont Enterprise about her mother Mary Melancon, who lived to be 114 years old. She said in the article, “Lordie! Lordie! child, I worked hard in the cotton fields, it wasn’t like it is now, I’ll tell you right now that I can’t read or write because I wasn’t able to go to school, my mother needed me in the field.” Born Oct. 15, 1899, in rural Louisiana, she spoke only Creole. Their mother moved to Winnie where she worked in the rice field. At the age of 12, her mother said she was old enough to marry. She married Alfred Thibodeaux and he finished raising her. He also taught her to speak English. They had 18 children, the first born when she was 14, the last when she was 52 years old. (Editor’s note: I don’t recall when she passed away.)*****This week in 2006, the United States reached a population of 300 million.*****Margaret Toal has compiled a book of many of her historical columns and articles that will be on sale at “Art in the Park” next Saturday.*****Orange County judge Carl Thibodeaux will be honored Sat. Oct. 21 at Bridge City Park Pavilion. “Judge Thibodeaux has guided the county through difficult times and the recovery of Hurricane Rita.*****GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN: Shannon Christing Jenkins, 37, of Bridge City, passed away Oct. 14. Services were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday. She had resided in Bon Wier for 17 years and was a homemaker. She is preceded in death by her father, Noland Grimes, brother, Chad Grimes and daughter Chantell Rene Jenkins. She is survived by her mother, Mary Taylor, husband Terry Jenkins, sons Perry Ray Jenkins and Buck James Jenkins, daughter Tiffany Nicole Jenkins.*****Ruthie Faye Brister, 70, of Orange, passed away Oct. 13. Services were held Monday. She was a 1954 graduate of the Lutcher-Stark High School, a lifelong resident of Orange and retiree from Little Cypress Elementary as a Teachers Aide. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She is preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Billy Brister, Sr. Ruthie is survived by sons Corky, Steve, Tony, sisters Mary Morgan and Katherine Zirlott, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.*****Hubert Davis “Buddy” Cox Jr., 92, of Orange, passed away Oct. 11. A memorial service was held under the direction of Claybar Haven of Rest in Beaumont. A resident of Orange, he served in the Army during WWII and was Store Room Clerk at Sabine River Works. He is survived by daughters Christene Denison and Cindy Woodward, four grandchildren and one great granddaughter.

40 Years Ago-1976

T&G Farmer’s Market, 225 Texas Ave. in Bridge City, has large head of lettuce, 3 for 99 cents; ruby red grapefruit, 19 cents a pound; bananas, 3 pounds for 69 cents; onions, 10 cents a pound; potatoes, 5 pounds for 39 cents; Grade AA eggs, 3 dozen for 99 cents.*****Tim Lieby is Bridge City chamber president, Dr. David Olson, Bridge City Day chairman and Albert Gore and Glenn Pearson parade co-chairmen. All report the Bridge City Day was a big success.*****A big Carl Parker softball game to raise money for the Community Center held. Despite pitching eight strikes to one batter, senator-elect Parker couldn’t beat the umpire Richard Corder who awarded a walk. Doug Harrington, acting commissioner, ruled with the locals. The team was managed by player/manager Roy Dunn. Dunn’s Loyal Yokels, Joe Majors, Casey Bryant, Ken Wyatt, Al Gore, Charlie Hillabrandt, Robert Montagne, Bobby Cormier, J.R. Wilson, Tim Lieby and David Olson won 11-10. Dunn hit a homerun off Parker’s three-man team to win the game.

A FEW HAPPENINGS

Cowboy Church celebrates its 9th anniversary this Sunday, Oct. 16. Under the direction of Pastor Dale Lee, the congregation has really grown and done great things. There is going to be a free barbeque after the service under the tent. The following weekend, Oct. 21 and Oct. 22, the church will sponsor its annual rodeo starting at 7:30 p.m. It will be a great show.*****The Wednesday Lunch Bunch will dine at JB"s Barbeque this Wednesday and at Robert's next week. Everyone is always welcome. Good Fellowship, great folks.******You have probably heard me use the term, "God willing and the creek don't rise." I learned how the saying got started. It had nothing to do with a body of water. It was written by Ben Jamin Hawkins in the late 18th century. Hawkins was a politician and Indian diplomat. While in the south he was requested to return to Washington. In response he wrote, "God willing and the Creek don't rise." Because he capitalized Creek he was referring to the Creek Indian tribe in the area that were prone to uprisings, raids, etc. and not a body of water.*****The 8th Annual Gulf Coast Cajun Festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 15, at the VFW in Orange. It will be a big party. Chris Miller and the Bayou Roots band will play from 10 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., then Robert Jardell and Pure Cajun takes over until 5:30 p.m. A full day of fun including the crowning of the Festival King, live auction, cake walk, plenty to eat, links, gumbo, Cajun pork stew and more. Admission is only $8. For more information call Rusty at 409-791-7734 or Paula at 409-719-3245. I'll be there and hope to see you and your favorite girl. Come enjoy the party.*****President Obama hit the highest approval rating of his second team in a new poll out last Thursday by CNN/ORC. The survey found that 55 percent of Americans approve of the job Obama is doing. His ratings were much higher in the opening months of 2009 when he was riding a post-election high. The highest rating by a president leaving office was Bill Clinton with 59 percent. President Reagan reached 57 percent and Obama 55 percent.*****Former "American Idol" finalist Kree Harrison returns to Southeast Texas for a 9 p.m. show at Jerry Nelson's Hill Country Backyard Music Hall on Friday to celebrate the release of her new album, "This Old Thing." Tickets for the Woodville native's show start at $15. Contact jnhillcountry.com.*****

C’EST TOUT

PROFESSOR SMITH HEADED TO LU-O

John Cash Smith has been a successful lawyer for many years. His profession and experience has taught him that the facts always lead to the bottom line. He’s a stickler for the facts but with an open mind. If you can prove up the facts for your position he will change his mind and go with your facts. The first thing he wants to know from a new client is what the real facts are, good or bad. I could spend hours with Jack. He’s knowledgeable and his explanation of the facts is precise and interesting, plus over many years, I’ve always had an open mind. I’ve said all of the above to tell you about his hobby, love of country and a deep interest in our history. For years now he has been studying, taking special on-line classes in order to someday be able to teach history at a university. It’s been a long held dream and in 2017, at age 80, he will become a history teacher at Lamar Orange. He’s excited about that but it’s the student who will be the benefactor. His love of history and his presentation will make for a fun class. It will never be boring. If your are a high school senior and plan to attend LU-O, be sure and register for that course next year. I also suggest to anyone interested in history to consider taking the course. You’ll find it a great way to spend an interesting, fun hour.*****Trump has been unshackled, no telling what he will do before I return next week.*****My time is up. I thank you for yours. Please shop our family of advertisers who make this publication possible. Take care and God bless.