Master Sergeant Timothy John Hankins, 40, of Orange, Texas, passed away on October 8, 2016, while stationed at McDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, October 16, 2016, at First Nazarene Church in Orange. Officiating will be Chaplain (MAJ) Emmit Furner. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.

A reception will be held at West Orange Community Center following the burial.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Saturday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Born in Orange, Texas, on December 29, 1975, Timothy was the son of Dennis Hankins and Carolyn Reese Hankins. He was a 1994 graduate of West Orange- Stark High School where he played football and was a member of the Drama Club that won state level competitions his senior year. Timothy loved to play guitar and learn about his family history. He had a lifelong dream of joining the United States Army, which he fulfilled in 1995. He served in the Unites States Army for 19 years and the Texas National Guard for 2 years. His tours of duty include Iraq, Afghanistan, Italy, England, Scotland, Haiti, and others. He served in the 82nd Airborne as a Jumpmaster and later became a member of the Green Beret as a Weapons Specialist.

During his service received multiple awards including 2 Bronze Star Medals, Purple Heart, 6 Army Commendation Medals, 8 Army Achievement Medals, 6 Army good conduct Medals, National Defense Service Medal with Bronze Service Star, 4 Afghanistan Campaign Medals with Bronze Service Star, 3 Iraq Campaign Medals with Bronze Service Star, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Armed Forces Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, 3 Noncommissioned Officers Professional Development Ribbons, Army Service Ribbon, 2 Overseas Service Ribbons, NATO Medal, Multinational Force and Observers Medal, Right Side Awards, Presidential Unit Citation (Army and Air Force), Meritorious Unit Commendation (Army), Army Superior Unit Award, Combat Infantryman Badge, Expert Infantryman Badge, Master Parachutist Badge, Basic Parachutist Badge, Badge Combat and Special Skill Badge Marksmanship Qual Badge, Expert, Bar, Weapon: Rifle (Inscription: Rifle), Special Forces Tab, and 6 Overseas Service Bars.

Timothy was an accomplished, outgoing, kind man with such a big heart. He served his country with pride and will be greatly missed by anyone who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; Leslie and Fleta Reese; and his grandfather, John Howard Hankins.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Casey Hankins; his parents; grandmother, Betty Rollings; sons, Timothy John Hankins II and Reese Dillon Hankins; aunts and uncles, Sharon Hankins, David Veiseh and Penny Hankins, and Betty Reese; cousins, Cynthia Mouton, Kimberly Duncan, Robert Reese, Katie King, Kara Hankins, Ed Veiseh, and Greg Veiseh.

Serving as pallbearers will be 1st S.F.C. Alpha Comany. Honorary pallbearers are Kenny Droddy, Michael Croaker, Chad Guillory, Aaron Boudreaux, Erick Wagstaff, Paul Davis, Joseph (Tee Joe) LeBlanc, and Greg Veiseh.

Master Sergeant Timothy Hankins will return home on Friday, October 14, 2016 to Bush Intercontinental Airport. He will be escorted by the his family, military, local law enforcement and the Patriot Guard Riders – Golden Triangle to begin his journey home to Orange. The route from Houston will be Highway 146 to Highway 90 through Beaumont to Interstate 10. The caravan will continue to Orange exiting at Highway 90/Strickland/MacArthur/Green Avenue to Claybar Funeral Home 504 N. 5th Street with an anticipated arrival between 8:30-9:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Autism Speaks at ATTN Web Gift 1060 State Road, 2nd Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540.

