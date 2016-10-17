Food Handlers Course to be offered. This course is required (effective September 2016) for all food service employees to help promote the service of safe food. It is a basic overview of food safety principles and practices that are necessary to ensure you serve safe food at your establishment. The course will be held November 3 at 6 pm at the Texas A&M AgriLIfe Extension Office, 11475 FM 1442 Orange. Cost for the course is $20 per person and payable to FPM Account 230202 by check or money order the day of the class. No cash will be accepted. This will be the last time this class is offered this year. To register contact the Extension Office 409-882-7010.

About The Record Newspapers