Helen Elaine Mattox, 88, of Gist, Texas, passed away on October 11, 2016, in Beaumont.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 14, 2016, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange with Reverend Jeremy Walton and Reverend Sonny Jewell officiating. Burial will follow at Bland Cemetery in Orange.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Born in Orange, Texas, on August 31, 1928, she was the daughter of Stafford Odom Peveto, Sr. and Lorena (White) Peveto. Helen loved spending time with her family and cooking for them, buffet style. She was known for her dumplings and rolls and her seafood gumbo. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family was the most important thing to her. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, W.L. “Dub” Mattox; daughter, Abbie Beth Adkins; and her brother, Frank Leonard Peveto.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Tommy Stanton and wife Susan, of Willis; son-in-law, Charles Adkins and wife Renee, of Village Mills; grandchildren, Bethany Jewell and husband Larry, of Beaumont, Kellie Pipkin and husband Andy, of San Antonio, Mary Guillory and husband Jason, of Augusta, GA, Chad Adkins and wife Candace, of Beach City, Steven Stanton, of Willis, and Taylor Stanton, of Splendora; great-grandchildren, Abbie Beth Jewell, Bryce Jewell, Drew Pipkin, Maddie Pipkin, Reese Pipkin, Cade Pipkin, Mason Guillory, Mikayla Guillory, Elise Griffin, and Jessa Adkins; her brother, Stafford Odom Peveto, Jr.; and sister, Mary Alice Brown, both of Orange .

Serving as pallbearers will be Larry Jewell, Andy Pipkin, Jason Guillory, Bryce Jewell, Chad Adkins, Steven Stanton, Taylor Stanton, and Drew Pipkin.

