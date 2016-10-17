Mary Elizabeth Cerny, 69, of Mauriceville, passed away on 10-14-2016. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 22, 2016, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Chad Kibodeaux of Mauriceville Assembly of God in Mauriceville. Burial will follow at Linscomb Cemetery in Mauriceville. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Friday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Born in Vallejo, California, on October 30, 1946, she was the daughter of Albert Seymour Tullett and Rachel (Wilkins) Tullett. She was a member of the Mauriceville Assembly of God Church since 1984. Mary will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her mother; her son, Mathan Cerny; and her father-in-law, Laine Donald Cerny.

She is survived by her husband, Mike Cerny; her father, Albert Seymour Tullett; her son, Craig Cerny and his wife Margaret; her daughters, Marlo Wagner and her husband Richard, and Shanon Cerny; her grandchildren, Laine Cerny and his wife Kim, Jacob Cerny and his wife Emily, Michael Cerny and his fiancé Sandra, Jessica Valdez and fiancé Matthon Rich, Jared Wells and fiancé Morgann, Krystin Hudson, and Lauren Hudson and fiancé Adam; her sister, Sylvia Blanton and her husband Jim; her brother, Tripp Tullett; her mother-in-law, Doris Lee Cerny,; and she is also survived by seven great-grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers will be Laine Cerny, Michael Cerny, Jared Wells, Matthan Rich, Adam Morgan, and Richard Wagner

About The Record Newspapers