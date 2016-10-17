Ronald Elo Ahlgrim, age 74 passed at his home with his family by his side on Sunday, October 9, 2016. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 15, 2016 at Dorman Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Greg Edwards officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Ronnie was born on July 30, 1942 in Columbus, Texas to Jenette Mary Schmidt Ahlgrim and Elo August Ahlgrim. He was a retired welder and taught welding at Lamar for many years. Ronnie was an avid and lucky hunter and fisherman. He will be greatly missed for his jokes he loved to tell.

Ronnie is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann Ahlgrim and his parents.

Those left to share his memories are his seven children; Brian Ahlgrim and his wife Darla of Mauriceville, TX, Joey Ahlgrim and his wife Amanda of Vidor, TX, Jake Ahlgrim and his wife Summer of Cleveland, TX, Jan Dicharry and her husband Daryl of Mauriceville, TX, Susan Ellis of Orange, TX, Donna Vaughan and her husband Kevin of Little Cypress, TX and Rhonda “Buffy” Smith and her husband Stan of Rock Wall, Texas. Three sisters; Gloria Leopold and her husband Victor of Columbus, TX, Sharon Hajovsky and her husband Joe of Columbus, TX and Daphne Long and her husband Jim of New Ulm, TX. Step-father, Melvin Heinsohn. As well as twenty four grandchildren, twenty seven great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

