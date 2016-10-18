A.Q. “Buddy” Norsworthy, Jr. died October 12th, 2016 in Beaumont, TX. A native of Silsbee, TX he was a longtime resident of the Golden Triangle area. Buddy served in the U.S. Navy during Viet Nam and liked to fish, hunt, working with wood, drawing and cooking. He loved to read his Bible daily. Buddy loved children and was known as “PawPaw Buddy” to everyone. Visitation will be Friday, October 14, 2016 beginning at 6:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor. Funeral services will be Saturday, October 15, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. at Memorial Funeral Home with interment at Yellowpine Cemetery in Yellowpine, TX. Buddy is survived by his loving wife Reba Norsworthy of 43 years, 2 sons, Jason Norsworthy and his wife Michelle of Vidor, and Justin Norsworthy and his wife Laura of Orange, 5 grandchildren, Jalyn, Alana, and Reed Norsworthy, and Noah and Piper West. He is also survived by 2 sisters, Oma Daigle and Virginia Busby and 1 brother, Joe Norsworthy. Buddy was preceded in death by his sister, Hattie Choate.

About The Record Newspapers