Drexal Henderson, 79, died October 12th, 2016 in Vidor, TX. She was a native of Bronson, TX and a longtime resident of Kountze, TX who liked working in her flower garden and attending church at First Baptist Church of Kountze but she especially loved spending time with her nieces, nephews and great nephews. Visitation will be Friday, October 14, 2016 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor. Graveside services and interment will be Saturday, October 15, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. at Big Sandy Cemetery in Big Sandy, TX. Drexal is survived by her brother, Dalton Morris and his wife Margie of Vidor, sister, Elaine Smith of Mauriceville, a sister-in-law, Debbie Gordon, brother-in-law, Bobby Henderson along with 6 nieces and nephews and 2 great nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Henderson.

