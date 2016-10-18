Howard Harvey Keith II, 59, of Vidor died Wednesday, October 12th, 2016 in Beaumont, TX. He was a long time resident of the area and liked to fish, travel, riding bulls and motorcycles. Howard worked as a truck driver in the oil field industry and loved his work. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 16, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. at Love and Truth Church in Vidor. Howard is survived by his loving wife Linda Keith, 4 daughters, Lois McAdams and her husband Chris of Pearland, TX, Julia Zidan and her husband Ammar of Vidor, Mary Ann Keith and her husband Yesneil Molano of Beaumont, and Opal Colombel and her husband Brenton of New Orleans, LA, 1 son, Howard Harvey Keith III of Vidor. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren, and 2 sisters, Violet Emfinger and her husband Robert of Vidor and Opal Northcut and her husband Mike also of Vidor. Howard was preceded in death by his parents, Howard Harvey Keith and Mary, and a brother, Lee Keith. Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor.

