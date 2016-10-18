Juanita “Meemaw” Alverson, 83 died Thursday, October 13th, 2016 in Beaumont, TX. A native of Brookeland, TX she was a longtime resident of Vidor. Meemaw always put family first showing unconditional love for us and compassion for others. Thanksgiving was her favorite holiday. She was famous for hosting large family gatherings cooking each of our favorite dishes and desserts. Meemaw loved to play many games like cards, dominos, Mah Jong, Words with Friends, and she was usually victorious. Meemaw was an avid sports fan with baseball being her favorite. She traveled extensively attending games at 26 of the 30 major league baseball parks. We are comforted knowing that she has gone to join the good Lord and our Peepaw, who she loved and missed every single day. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Warren Alverson, son Robert Warren, Jr.; granddaughter Juanita and grandson Joshua. She is survived by her children, Michael Alverson; Chris Alverson and wife, Jan; Leigh Ann Gallier and husband, Lewis, 7 Grandchildren: Christie Boscamp and husband Clint; Amy Williams and husband Robert; Aaron Alverson; Ethan Gallier; Lindsay Campbell and husband Cody; Warren Alverson; Claire Alverson, and 8 Great Grandchildren: Shelby, Megan, Mya, McKenzie, Wyatt, Olivia, Lauren, and one on the way, Corban. A memorial gathering will be Sunday, October 23, 2016 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. with a memorial service at 2:00 p.m.. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park at 3:00 p.m.. Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor.

About The Record Newspapers