Julia Christina Williams., 78, of Orange County, passed away at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Texas, on Friday, October 7, 2016.

Julia was born on Tuesday, March 29, 1938, in Toledo, Ohio, to Louella M. (Duhamel) and David S. Small. She was a resident of the Orange County area for over 30 years and lived in Michigan prior to her move to Texas in 1982. Julia was married her high school sweetheart, Richard G. Williams; the true love of her life. For the last 12 years, Julia worked as the Assistant Activities Director for the Oakwood Manor Nursing Home. Julia was a strong and independent woman who never let life slow her down. When Julia had the opportunity to take time for herself, she enjoyed spending time with her daughter, Chris, keeping in touch with friends, taking care of her yard, watching the hummingbirds, and spoiling her 3 cats. An avid reader, Julia was a kind and loving woman who went out of her way to help others. She was a wonderful mother and friend, and was loved by everyone who knew her.

Julia is preceded in death by her husband, Richard G. Williams; her son, Michael Williams; her parents, Louella Poe and David Small; and her brother, Michael J. Poe.

Those left to cherish Julia’s memory are her daughters, Christina Kruger of Houston, Texas and Brandi Williams of Salt Lake City, Utah; son, Scott Williams and his wife, Nastia, of Florida; and many members of her extended family, and friends.

Cremation is under the direction of Dorman Funeral Home.

About The Record Newspapers