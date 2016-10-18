Ruby Jean McClain, 90, of Mauriceville, died Sunday, October 16, 2016, at her home.

Visitation will be 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 19, 2016, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 20, 2016, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Linscomb Cemetery in Mauriceville. Officiating will be Rev. David Jean Logan of World of Life Church in Groves.

Ruby Jean Medlin McClain was born in Monroe, North Carolina, on December 5th, 1925. In 1958, she moved to Texas with her daughter Billie. Sometime after moving to Texas she began working at the Claybar Restaurant and Motel in Deweyville, TX and that is where she would meet the love of her life, Charlie McClain. They married in June of 1960 and shared 50 wonderful years together until his death in 2010. Ruby loved her family most of all and cherished cooking for them. Having family and friends over to visit was one of her favorite things in all the world. Ruby always tried to get them to stay longer than they had planned. She was never one to sit around and was always eager to run the roads with her daughter Billie and granddaughter Tammy.

Ruby Jean “Medlin” McClain was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie McClain; granddaughter, Darlene Tucker McPherson; great-great granddaughter, Remi McPherson; parents, Lonnie and Pearl Medlin; brothers, Marvin “Parks” and Lonnie Jr., and her sisters, Ann, Kathleen, Ruth, and Modenia.

Ruby is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Billie Jean and Francis Tucker of Orange; grandchildren, Tammy Tomplait and husband, Todd of Orange, Troy and Kim Tucker of Bridge City; grand son-in-law, Kenneth McPherson of Orange; great grandchildren, Brandon Tomplait, Derrick Tomplait, Tara McPherson, Owen Tucker, and Weldon Tucker, and her great-great grandchild Macie Myers.

The family would like to express their appreciation to River City/Heart of Texas Hospice for the care of Mrs. McClain over the past few years.

