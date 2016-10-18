Lively James Stratton, Sr., 51, of Beaumont, TX, departed this life on Wednesday, October 12, 2016.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M., at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 612 3rd St, Orange, TX, onSaturday, October 22, 2016. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M., at the church, with burial at Magnolia Memorial Gardens Cemetery, under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff.

His love and memories will remain in the hearts of his wife, Linda Stratton; son, Lively J. Stratton, Jr.; mother, Betty Stratton; brothers, Van J. Stratton and Albert Stratton (Tabitha); nieces, nephews, loved ones, and friends.

About The Record Newspapers