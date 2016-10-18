Patsy Burton Miller, 67, of Orange, Texas, passed away on October 15, 2016, in Houston, Texas.

Funeral services are pending under the direction of Claybar Funeral Home.

Born in Orange, Texas, on June 15, 1949, she was the daughter of Preston Burton and Mary Harmon. Patsy was a lifelong member of Old First Orange Baptist Church, where she played the piano. She was an avid Texas Longhorns sports fan. She will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, P.W. Burton.

She is survived by her children, WilliamTay Miller and wife Renee, of Shenandoah and Tonya Miller, of Eagle Pass, Idaho; and her grandchildren, Elizabeth, Maxwell, and Annie.

