Randy Laughlin, 61, of Orange, Texas, passed away on October 17, 2016, in Beaumont, Texas.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 21, 2016, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Randy Branch, of Wesley United Methodist Church in Orange and Sharon Sabom, of First United Methodist Church in Mauriceville. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Born in Greenville, Mississippi, on October 20, 1954, he was the son of Nathan Ben Laughlin and Thelma Lee (Cantrell) Laughlin. Randy was employed by Higman Marine for 43 years. He was a past member of the Propeller Club. He loved to fish, enjoyed traveling, and had been to all 50 states. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Randy was preceded in death by his father; brother, Timothy Wayne Laughlin; and his son, Timothy Wayne Laughlin.

He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Elizabeth Ann (Hebert) Laughlin; his mother, Thelma Lee Laughlin; children, Courtney Bates and husband Alan, of Orange, Lindsey Laughlin, of Orange, and Nathan Laughlin, of Fort Worth; grandchildren, Bradley Bates and Cheyenne Bates; and his siblings, David Laughlin and Deana Laughlin.

