Richard “Rick” George Stevens, 66, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, passed away on October 12, 2016, at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, October 16, 2016, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.

Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Saturday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Born in Orange, Texas, on December 7, 1949, he was the son of George W. Stevens and Margaret “Margie” Alford Stevens. He was a 1968 graduate of West Orange High School, after which he attended Lamar University. He was in the Airborne Division as a Paratrooper in the Army National Guard. Rick was the owner of “Rick’s Discount Liquor” in Orange for many years. He never missed a good football game, enjoyed traveling- especially cruises, and going to the casinos in Lake Charles. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Those left to cherish his memory include his mother; siblings, Donna Sullivan and husband Wayne, of Orange, Karen Lapeyrolerie and husband Arlie, of Bridge City, Mark V. Stevens, of Brazoria, and Larry Stevens, of Orange; nieces and nephews, Derek Borel, Preston Sullivan, Michael Lapeyrolerie and wife Wendy, John Lapeyrolerie, Angela Lapeyrolerie Klotz and husband Curtis, and Steven Lapeyrolerie; and his great-nephews, Carter and Aden Lapeyrolerie.

About The Record Newspapers