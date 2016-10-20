Debby Schamber-For The Record

Michal Davis, 38, has been returned to the Orange County Jail after he violated the terms of his bond.

Davis initally was charged with intoxication manslaughter in May when the pickup truck he was driving reportedly left the roadway and struck 77-year-old Jerry Campbell as he was cleaning debris along the fence line in front of his residence located on Highway 105 near Arrington Lane in Orange County. After the wreck Davis walked about 200 yards to his residence where he was located by officers. He was later transferred to an area hospital where he was treated and released to awaiting officers.

Davis informed officers there was something wrong with the front left tire of the pickup truck and he had applied the brakes heavily. However, there was not any physical evidence to support his story and no skid marks on the roadway. Davis also stated there were not any drugs in his pickup truck. But, officers located what is believed to be a small amount of methamphetamine in a baggie, a bottle of synthetic urine and a torch style lighter. The baggie was reportedly found inside a flashlight in the center console of the truck. In addition, an unused syringe was found in the area where Davis had been walking, according to the probable cause affidavit. Also noted in the affidavit were the numerous sores on Davis’ arms which appeared to be consistent with needle injections.

Following a field sobriety test, Davis was booked into the Orange County Jail on charges of intoxication manslaughter, possession of a controlled substance and felony failure to stop and render aid.

After 90 days in the county jail he was released after an indictment was not returned by the Grand Jury. According to Orange County District Attorney, John Kimbrough, if a person is not indicted within 90 days then they have to be released with a reasonable bond they can pay. But, a judge can set the terms and conditions of the bond.

In this case, Davis was released on a personal recognizance bond. He was required as a condition of his bond to report to a probation officer, consent to random drug testing and have an interlock device on his vehicle.

Davis appeared before Judge Dennis Powell, of the 163rd District Court, last Monday. Davis told the judge he did not have an interlock device installed in a vehicle because he did not have a vehicle. He also told the judge he was employed and was in the process of obtaining an attorney.

However, on Friday he was required to submit to a random drug test. A witness observed Collins driving a vehicle to the probation office without an interlock device which was a violation of the terms of his bond. As a result, he was arrested.

Monday Collins was once again before Judge Powell. But, this time he was with his new attorney, Brian Lane.

Judge Powell stated he was ready to move forward with the case. However, Lane has asked for a continuance. The State has given Lane access to the discovery, but Lane has not taken the time to review it. Lane said he needed the additional time to hire expert witnesses and had other cases to handle as well.

Although the pre-trial was set for Monday, it has been moved to November 2nd. The trial date has yet to be finalized. However, Lane hopes to get it set for a later date as well.

“I cannot effectively represent my client,” Lane said.

But, Powell told him to do everything he can before that date and then the court will decide if a later date will be set.