They ended Bridge City’s Decade of Domination.

Little Cypress-Mauriceville teammates stuck close to super sophomore Eli Peveto Tuesday morning at Claiborne West Park and together, the Bears won the District 22-4A cross country title.

Bridge City had won nine straight district titles, though not all came in the same district as LC-M.

With Ruben Valencia’s sixth-place finish their best, Bridge City’s boys placed third this time. Silsbee was second to LC-M in the hot and humid 5,000-meter boys’ race, led by third-place finisher Bryson Jones.

“Always, to win district is our goal,” LC-M coach Dena Adkins said. “This year, they met their goal.”

Not only did Peveto defend his district title, but teammates Blake Kresser, Jackson Baeza and Rayce Piper finished second, fourth and fifth. The Bears’ Braden Bridges, running his first meet of the year, was LC-M’s fifth and final scorer, coming in 11th overall.

Orangefield freshman Madison Helm won the 3,200-meter 22-4A girls’ race. Hamshire-Fannett girls took five of the top nine individual spots and won the team title.

Bridge City’s girls had three top-10 finishers in Brittany Fonville (fifth), Catlin Denison (seventh) and Brooklin Sheffield (10th) and finished second as a team.

Orangefield, also getting a sixth-place finish by Victoria Welch, was third in the team standings for girls.

The top three individuals and top three teams in each race advance to the Region III meet Oct. 29 at Sam Houston State in Huntsville.

Tuesday marked the fifth individual victory of the season for Peveto, who finished 52nd overall at the state meet as a freshman.

“Today, I was just planning on trying to win, and I did what I was wanting,” Peveto said. “The real test is going to be at regionals and state.”

Other members of LC-M’s team running Tuesday were Matthew Erb and Stephan Kusek. Behind Valencia, Kyler Morse, Nolan Moore, Alex Miller, Drew Walker, Kollin Smith and Alex Williams rounded out the BC team that will advance to regionals.

Besides Fonville, Denison and Sheffield, Bridge City’s runnerup girls’ team featured Hanna Huff, Catherine Alvarez, Britney Williams and Alexa Acosta.

Orangefield backed up Helm and Welch with Melayni Wilson, Mackenzie Davis, Cheyanne Durio and McClane Downs.