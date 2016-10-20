Dave Roger – For The Record

The Orangefield Bobcats’ sprint to the finish begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday night when Hamshire-Fannett visits F.L. McLain Stadium for a District 12-4A Division II football game.

And the Bobcats hope the sprint includes a stop in the playoffs.

Orangefield, coming off a bye week, is 3-4 overall and 0-1 in district. With four playoff berths at stake in a five-team league, the Bobcats might clinch a trip to the postseason by winning just one of their three remaining games.

But coach Josh Smalley would not cut it so close. Orangefield closes out the regular season playing at Hardin-Jefferson Oct. 28 and hosting West Orange-Stark Nov. 4.

“We’re only guaranteed three more games. We have to earn the right to play more,” Smalley said.

“It’s crucial we come out Friday night and play well. We don’t want the pressure lingering on. We’d like to take care of business as soon as possible.”

The Bobcats last played in a 42-27 lost to Liberty on Oct. 7.

“Our kids are ready to get that Liberty loss out of their mouths,” the OF coach said. “We didn’t play horrible. But we didn’t play good enough to win.

“I think they’re ready to get back to playing Friday.”