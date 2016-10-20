Its biggest scoring outburst since Labor Day carried Bridge City’s football team into Friday night’s District 10-4A Division I showdown with Silsbee.

Meanwhile, Little Cypress-Mauriceville tries to shake off being on the wrong end of that 54-28 outcome last week to ready for Friday’s trip to play Huffman Hargrave.

“People try to make this out as a showdown because they’re 2-0 in district and we’re 2-0,” BC coach Dwayne DuBois said of his team’s home game against Silsbee, which is 4-3 overall.

The Cardinals are 4-2 and, like Silsbee, have lost to Newton and West Orange-Stark this season.

But they haven’t been beaten since falling to Newton Sept. 16.

“We’ve faced some adversity this year,” DuBois said, “but you can’t lie down. You’ve got to step up and compete. That’s what we’re doing.

“The secret is hard work. Work, work and grinding through it.”

Silsbee is coming to Bridge City on a strong of three straight wins. The Tigers were 1-3 to open the year.

“This is a very talented Silsbee team,” DuBois said. “Their running back and quarterback are Division I recruits. They have a new coach and they’re peaking.

“But everyone should be peaking right now.”

The Cardinals scored at least one touchdown in every quarter and two in most as they nearly doubled up on LC-M.

Max Baker had six carries for 141 yards and three touchdowns, the first a 69-yarder. Cayce Draper (19-116) and Patrick Morris (8-104) also topped the century mark.

Hunter Denton scored once on a run from scrimmage, another on a back-breaking 99-yard interception return.

“I don’t know if we’re hitting on all cylinders, but it was a big win,” BC coach Dwayne DuBois said Tuesday.

“And it’s a friendly rivalry with LC-M. The kids enjoyed it, we (coaches) enjoyed it, and we came out of it with no injuries.”

Bears quarterback Beau Bickham passed for 232 yards and a 66-yard TD pass to Dameon Morris, but was picked off three times. Chris Winters rushed 14 times for 86 yards and two scores, also catching six passes for 98 yards and a third TD.

Huffman will bring a record of 4-3 overall, 1-1 in district, into Friday’s game with the Bears, who are 2-5, 0-2.