Dave Rogers – For The Record

County Judge Brint Carlton and Orange County Commissioners will be available to hear from citizens and answer questions at a Town Hall meeting held immediately after Tuesday’s 6 p.m. meeting of Commissioners Court.

Both meetings will be held at the Orange County Administration Building Commissioners Courtroom, 123 S. 6th St., Orange.

The Court has a light agenda for Tuesday, causing one insider to guess the Town Hall meeting might start around 6:30 p.m.

Residents are encouraged to email their concerns prior the meeting to: County Judge Brint Carlton at bcarlton@co.orange.tx.us or David Dubose, Precinct 1 Commissioner at davidd@passassured.com or Barry Burton, Precinct 2 Commissioner at bburton@co.orange.tx.us or John Banken, Precinct 3 Commissioner at jbanken@co.orange.tx.us or Jody Crump, Precinct 4 Commissioner at jcrump@co.orange.tx.us .