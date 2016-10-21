The following is the weekly score card for local food vendors issued by Orange County inspectors:

Whataburger 478, 540 N Main St Vidor – No violations found – Score 100

Senor Toro Mexican Rest., 1298 N. Main St. Vidor, Cooling several foods on the top of push cart covered; Door to walk-in cooler dose not close completely, need to repair immediately; Damage vents@ vent-a -hood. Towels tapped to handles of equipment at fryers; several flies and fly traps were found; Follow-up, Hanging from ceiling; Employeed food found being stored on top of foods for public sale; Damaged walls found in backstorage room and damaged/missing ceiling tiles found-need to be replaced. Follow up on walls and walk in cooler door-Score 90

On Your Way Too 110 S Main St, Vidor-Cappuccino machine needs to be cleaned on the inside of machine; Store name and address are required on all bags of ice sold from store. Score 95

Market Basket #42 11916 Highway 62 North Mauriceville- Pulled several expired foods from shelves; Raw meat being stored on the top of containers of potatoes; Inside reach in cooler; Reach in freezer on sales floor and walk-in freezer in back storage room has ice build-up – need to be repaired – Score 92

Market Basket Deli #42 11916 Highway 62 North Mauriceville- Several flies found throughout; Employee personal items stored improperly; Storage shelves/cabinets; Equipment and floors especially under equipment; Need to be cleaned of old foods/dirt; Score -96

Get N Go #2 2419 16th St Orange -Pulled several expired foods and shelves; ice scoop laying besides ice machine slight mold found on slushi machine. Drinks being stored on floor inside walk-in cooler; Damaged ceiling tiles found throughout; need to be replace; Score-92

Pinehurst Bbq and Steak 2100 Texas Ave, Bridge City – Chemicals stored improperly on storage shelves; Water dripping from base of faucet at {3} compartment sink- needs to be repaired; Broken floor tiles found-needs to be repaired; needs to reseal entire front door; Corrective memo: Chemicals stored improperly on storage shelves; Water dripping from base of faucet at {3} compartment sink-need to repair; Broken floor tiles found-need to be repaired . Need to reseal entire front door. Score 93

Kwick Stop #1 Valero 2000 Texas Ave, Bridge City-Corrective Memo: Dates needed on all product( sandwiches) inside coolers; Damaged ceiling tiles found throughout -need to be replaced; Walls at drink stations need to be cleaned; Score 97

Dollar General #9124 11776 Highway 62 North Mauriceville- Corrective Memo; Lots of mice feces found in back storage room; Lots of spider webs found in back storage area/salesfloor; Food being stored on floor inside walk-in cooler and freezer; Damaged ceiling tiles found throughout- Need to be replaced; Need to Clean; Follow-Up Memo: Organize back storage room; Score dose not reflect condition of the store; total clean out of back: Storage room required; Score 97

Happy Donuts 985 West Roundbunch Rd, Bridge City – Corrective Memo; Found Sausage; Boudin and eggs out of proper temperature; Food being stored inside plastic grocery bags inside reach- in coolers; Light shield needed throughout; Score 93

Paul’s Seafood 2650 Lutcher Drive, Orange- Corrective Memo-No 2016 Food service permit issued ;Giving (10) Calendar Day to pay permit; No Soap found at the handwashing station; Score 96

Mt Olive Baptist Church 106 West Park Ave, Orange-Corrective Memo: Church soup kitchen ; No score given on todays inspection.

McDonalds # 12561 2311 Highway 62 Mclewis-Broken ice scoop found; Front reach -in cooler at drive thru holding water- need to repair.Equipment, storage shelves and floors throughout need to be cleaned of old food; Score 96

Orange Truck Stop 333 Lutcher Dr, Orange- Corrective Memo; Reopened after march 2016 severe weather event flooded building.