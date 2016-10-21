Staff Report- For The Record

Saint Mary Catholic School was excited to welcome members of the 1966 Graduating Class who kicked off their 50th Reunion weekend celebration with a visit to Saint Mary on Friday, October 14, 2016. The Alumni were honored with a special program that included a welcome cheer, a rendition of their school song, “Bells of Saint Mary”, and poetry from the cheer team, drama class, and choir. The Alumni were also presented gifts and enjoyed a personal tour of the school by Student Council members.

Left to Right: Dr Cynthia Jackson Principal, Kaylard LeBouef, Barbara Cormier Becker, Pat Perkins Monceaux, Jeanette Cormier Hubert, Phylis Cormier Ewing and Ambrose Claybar.