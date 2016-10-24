AUSTIN, TX – The League of Women Voters of Texas reminds all Texas voters that applications to vote by mail for the General Election are due to your local election official byOctober 28th. All registered voters who are over 65, sick or disabled, out of the county on election day and early voting, or in jail but otherwise eligible to vote can vote by mail. Voting brings us together as Americans – it is the one time when we are all equal. “Voting is your opportunity to support your community and have a say in America’s future,” says Texas League President, Elaine Wiant. Every vote counts and our votes make a difference. On November 8th, Texans will elect a new President as well as other national, statewide, and local public officials. Our votes are the best way to make our voices heard. For 96 years, the primary goal of the League of Women Voters of Texas has been helping voters cast an informed vote when they go to the polls. As a strictly non-partisan organization, the League of Women Voters does not support or oppose any political party or candidate. “Millions of voters will head to the polls to stand up for what matters most in their communities and their lives,” says Wiant. The League hopes all eligible voters will exercise their right to vote and weigh in on the elections in their community. Voters can find non-partisan information about candidates and the election process at the LWV-Texas website http://www.lwvtexas.org or at www.VOTE411.org. Mail-in Ballot Information: Applications for mail in ballots can be found on the Texas Secretary of State (SOS) website. Applications can be printed from the Texas SOS. Once the application is filled out, they must be returned to your local election official byOctober 28th. A ballot will be mailed to the address provided and must be returned by November 8th. More information can be found at www.votetexas.gov or by watching this video produced by the League of Women Voters of Texas. Voters can find other helpful information on voting at the LWV-Texas websitewww.lwvtexas.org or at www.VOTE411.org. The Official 2016 League of Women Voters Guide can also be found on the League of Women Voters website.