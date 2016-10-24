Belinda Wiggins Phillips, 60, of Orange, Texas, passed away Belinda Wiggins Phillips, 60, of Orange, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2016, at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas in Port Arthur, Texas, surrounded by her loving family. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 29, 2016, at Dorman Funeral Home, with Brother Boyce Ward officiating. A gathering for family and friends will be held at Dorman Funeral Home, one hour prior to the memorial service.

Belinda was born on Wednesday, May 9, 1956, to the late Loretta (Arledge) and Lawrence Wiggins, in Port Arthur, Texas. Belinda lived the majority of her life in the southeast Texas area, with her family. She was a Christian woman of the Baptist faith and worked for Tolunay-Wong as an Engineering Technician for 8 years. When Belinda wasn’t at work, she loved reading fiction novels, enjoying the beautiful scenery at the lake, and traveling with her family; Belinda loved spending time with her dog, Pia. Belinda loved to camp and was an avid hunter, and was most excited on days when she was able to tag a big buck. Belinda’s children and grandchildren were the light of her life, and she treasured every moment she was able to spend with them.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Loretta and Lawrence Wiggins.

Those left to cherish Belinda’s memory are her daughters, Hope Armfield and her husband, Darian, of Orange, Texas, and Carrie Beistel and her husband, Jason, of Vidor, Texas; sons, Mark Hoozer and his wife, Liz, of Lake Whitney, Texas, David Wiggins and his wife, Heather, of Lampasas, Texas, Matthew Hoozer and his wife, Crystal, of Kempner, Texas, and Taylor Wiggins of Mauriceville, Texas; sister, Dawanna Kibodeaux; brothers, L.A. Wiggins, Jr and Joseph Wiggins; 14 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews, and extended family; and her dear friends at Tolunay-Wong.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, to please take the time to cast your vote on Tuesday, November 8, 2016, for the Presidential Candidate that you feel would best serve the United States of America as President, as long as it’s not Hillary Clinton, per Belinda’s request.

