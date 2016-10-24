Brenda Gale Howard, 68 of Bridge City, Texas passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2016 surrounded by family and close friends. She was the beloved wife of Jerry Howard of Bridge City, TX.

Gale was born on December 1, 1947 in Bossier City, La. She was the daughter of the late James Virgil Brown and Nellie Faye Streetman.

Gale was incredibly kind and loved to spend time with her family and friends, especially her two precious grandsons, Tryce and Tate. She enjoyed cooking and baking, and to those who knew her well, she will always be remembered as the “Pie Lady”. Christmas was her favorite holiday. She loved decorating her home so much that she sometimes had a decorated tree in each room. It always brought her much joy. At Christmas she loved to give gifts. To her, it was always better to give than receive.

Gale was employed with Bridge City ISD as a teacher’s aide for several years, working in the Special Education Department. She was also employed with Bouquets of Love by Sandy. It was there that she fell in love with decorating and flower arranging.

Survivors include her husband, Jerry Howard of Bridge City, TX. Son, Tommy Howard of Orangefield, TX and his wife, Tana. Daughter, Amy Simmons of Mauriceville, TX. and her husband, Randy. Two loving grandsons, Tryce Howard and Tate Simmons. She is also survived by her brother, Ricky Brown of Pearland, TX.and wife Linda, along with numerous other family members and many loving friends. Gale is preceded in death by her parents, James Brown and Faye Streetman and her brother Charles Brown of Beaumont, TX..

Services will be held Monday, October 24. 2016 at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City, TX. Visitation will be at 1:30 p.m. with services following at 3:00 p.m. Interment will be at Oak Bluff Cemetery in Port Neches, TX.

