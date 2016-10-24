Corbyn Gowling Lowe, 17, was born on November 10, 1998, in Nederland, Texas. He was received into the arms of his Savior Jesus Christ, October 20, 2016.

Corbyn will be remembered by his family, brother and others, as a young man with deep conviction of fairness, truth and compassion. He loved classical music, a good book, and conversing with anyone who took the time to listen. He loved playing video games, with friends all over the country. He loved to talk politics, which led to many great and long conversations. He loved his pets, and all that life had to offer. Corbyn loved to take a big bit out of life and savor the flavor. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.

Corbyn is survived by his parents, Jeannie and Darrell Lowe; his brother, Jarroth; grandparents, Paula and Don Johnson, John and Janet Gowling, Kathy and Victor Viator; great-grandparents, Jimmye Gowling, Mildred May and Robert Hanson; aunt and uncles, Mike and Cindy Slay, King Yoda Mike Gowling and his precious girlfriend, Melonie Do; and many friends and relatives whose lives were touched by his forthright love for justice and his winsome personality.

Corbyn had a way of making everyone’s day. He always greeted everyone with a smile and a hug, and say, “How was your day”

Private arrangements were under the direction of Broussard’s, 134 West Buccaneer Drive, Winnie.

