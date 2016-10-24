Gabriel “Shorty” Villanoueva, Jr., 82, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away on October 22, 2016, in Port Arthur, Texas.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 29, 2016, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, Texas. Officiating will be Pastor Anita Green, of First United Methodist Church in Silsbee, Texas. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Born in New Orleans, Louisiana on January 14, 1934, he was the son of Gabriel Villanoueva, Sr. and Clarise Santiny Villanoueva. Shorty honorably served his country in the United States Marine Corp and the United States Air Force. He worked as a pipefitter for Gulf Oil Corp./Chevron.

He was preceded in death by his parents; family, Joseph and Callie Edgerton; siblings, Frances DeLaCruz, Ruby Kennedy, Marvalene Hutchens, Barbara Holmes, Betty Tarver, Peggy Moore, Jodie Edgerton, Johnny Edgerton, Charles Edgerton, and Robert Edgerton; brother-in-law, Joseph LeLeux and wife, Wilberta; and sister-in-law, Theresa Leblanc.

Shorty is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Velma Villanoueva; children, David Villanoueva and wife Phyllis, of Bridge City and Ronald Villanoueva, of Mauriceville; granddaughter, Caitlin Villanoueva; great-grandson, Joshua Loyd Rutledge; step-grandchildren, Tracey Matney and husband Richard, Matthew Broussard and wife Cassie, and Michael Broussard and wife Carly; siblings, James Edgerton, Jackie Edgerton and wife Juanita, and Donald Ray Edgerton and wife, Lupe; and numerous nieces, nephews, godchildren, and other family members.

Pallbearers will be Blaine Goins, Richard Temple, Korey Temple, Phillip Edgerton, Matt Steele, Jimmy Mills, Richard LeLeux, and Dallen Tarver. Honorary pallbearers are the members of the Bridge City Lions Club.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Wesley Palmer, Dr. Dia Abochamh, Dr. Michael Keller, along with the nurses and staff at the DuBuis Hospital in Port Arthur.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Bridge City Lions Club at 116 Rosehurst, Bridge City, TX 77611.

About The Record Newspapers