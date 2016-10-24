Harold Mounger Collins, 94, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away on October 21, 2016, at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 24, 2016, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City, Texas, Officiating will be Reverend Mark Bunch, of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Bridge City. Burial will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park.

Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Born in Henry, Louisiana, on February 6, 1922, he was the son of John Cornelius Collins and Mary Elizabeth Bartles. Harold was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church. He was a veteran of the United States Coast Guard and proudly served his country in World War II. He retired from Gulf Refinery as a supervisor after 35 years of employment. Harold was a member of the American Legion in Nederland, Texas. He loved fishing, and even started deer hunting at the age of 72. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Clinton J. Collins; and his sisters, Augusta Collins Bly, Lottie Collins Richey, Wanda Collins Cook; and daughter-in-law, Ann Collins.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 71 years, Edna M. Carre Collins, children, Harold Wayne Collins and Cheryl Collins Brinson and husband Jeff; grandchildren, Michelle Stegall and husband Mike, Chris Louvier and wife Kristi, Michael Collins, and Rebecca Doucet and husband Travis; great-grandchildren, Bree Cloud, Kyle Stegall, Maylin Louvier, Morgan Louvier, Grady Doucet, and Delino Doucet.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jeff Brinson, Mike Stegall, Kyle Stegall, Travis Doucet, Bobby Cherry, and Ronnie Cook.

