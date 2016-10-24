Jordan Victor Linscomb Sr, born March 8, 1929 in Lemonville, Texas passed from his earthly home to his heavenly home on October 16, 2016 in San Antonio, Texas. He was the son of Jordan Linscomb and Vida Manuel; the grandson of John Linscomb and Julia Frederick and Victor Manuel and Octavia Singleton. Jordan married Bonnie Willey of Mauriceville, Texas in 1947, they were married for 51 years until Bonnie passed away. They were the parents of two sons: Victor Linscomb and Kenneth Linscomb. Victor married Glenn Ann Adams and they have two children, Jordan and Whitney. Kenneth married Debi Bland and they have one child, Travis. Jordan was remarried in 1999 to Nelda Browne.

Jordan spent most of his life in Orange County, Texas. He worked for many years at Magnolia Petroleum and he and Bonnie then bought Rockwood Tractor Sales in Vidor. When they sold the business they bought a small ranch in Junction, Texas and he lived there watching his many, many deer and enjoying life until his death.

Jordan requested that there not be a funeral or memorial service. His sons and their families and Nelda survive him. He lives on in our memories and he is with Bonnie, the son they never got to know and his loved ones who have gone before him.

John 11:23-26 Jesus said to her, “Your brother will rise again.” Martha said to him, “I know that he will rise again in the resurrection on the last day.” Jesus said to her, “I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me, though he die, yet shall he live, and everyone who lives and believes in me shall never die. Do you believe this?”

