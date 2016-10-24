Kathy Joe Frames, 68 Orange

Kathy Joe Frames, 68, of Orange, Texas, went to be with her Heavenly Father on October 19, 2016, in Houston, Texas.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, October 23, 2016, at North Orange Baptist Church. Officiting will be Reverend Lynn Ashcraft. Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Saturday, at North Orange Baptist Church.

Born in Lubbock, Texas, on April 23, 1948, she was the daughter of Chauncey Gammill and Joe Mae (Jones) Gammill. Kathy graduated college from Navarro Junior College with an Associate’s Degree in Arts and Sciences. She retired as a Human Resources Specialist from DuPont and later worked for Invista. Kathy accepted Christ as her Savior and served him as a devout member of North Orange Baptist Church. She was a prayer warrior and enjoyed bible study and prayer journals. In her leisure, she enjoyed daily walks where she would spend time talking with God. She would always lend a listening ear to whoever needed it and put others before herself. Kathy, referred to as “Joe Joe” by all who knew her, was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. She truly loved God and her family. She was a woman of strong faith, believing in the power and strength of Jesus Christs’ love and the beauty and peace that would await her after her passing. Joe Joe will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and loving her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Jackie Hutchins.

She leaves her memories to be cherished by her loving husband of 48 years, Charles Frames; children, Angela Frames Locke and husband Gary, of Orange and Ryan Frames and wife Gwen, of San Antonio; her wonderful grandchildren, Harlie Joe Sorge, Rylee Locke, and Demi and Lauren Frames; brother, James Gammill; and other loving family and friends.

Pallbearers will be Ryan Frames, Gary Locke, Charlie Wilson, Taylor O’Quinn, Larry Moreland, and Ricky Sterling. Honorary pallbearer is James Gammill.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Orange Christian Services at 2518 W. Park Ave, Orange, TX 77630.

