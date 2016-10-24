BEAUMONT, Texas – The Lamar University men’s basketball coaching staff held the player draft for its annual Red and White Scrimmage Monday in anticipation of theTuesday scrimmage. The No. 1 overall selection was awarded to the Red team and they selected junior college transfer Colton Weisbrod with the pick.

Weisbrod is in his first season with the Cardinals after spending the 2015-16 campaign at Lamar State College Port Arthur. During his lone season with the Seahawks, Weisbrod set a program career scoring record on his way to first-team NJCAA All-America honors. He ended the year averaging better than 21 points and 11 rebounds per game.

The Red squad will be coached by Bobby Kummer once again, and he will be assisted by Justin Bailey. Kummer’s Red squad won the 2016 scrimmage by a score of 49-42 last season. The Red team consists of forwards Weisbrod, sophomore Josh Nzeakor (6-7/211), senior James Harrison (6-5/200), senior Marcus Owens (6-2/199) and guards Joey Frenchwood (6-1/184), Lincoln Davis (6-1/165) and Zjori Bosha (6-5/177).

The White team will be coached by Brian Burton and Matt Pace. Their squad includes guards Torey Noel (5-10/190), Nick Garth (6-0/191) and Cameron McGee (6-2/185) and forwards Dorian Chatman (6-7/208), Tyrin Atwood (6-6/203), Christian Albright (6-8/235) and Terrance Hubby (6-5/198).

Price is entering his 12th season as a head coach, and his third with the Cardinals. He returns seven letterwinners and three starters from last year’s squad, which was one of the youngest teams in America. During the 2015-16 campaign, Big Red ranked among the nation’s top 25 in terms of minutes played by freshmen. Only 15 other teams in the country played more freshmen than LU.

The Cardinals freshmen averaged 30.1 points and 13.2 rebounds per game last season. The freshmen accounted for 40 percent of the team’s scoring, 34 percent of the rebounds, 30 percent of the assists and 44 percent of the team’s blocks.

The game is slated to tip off at 7 p.m. from the Montagne Center. It will not only give fans their first look at the team, but to the facility upgrades to the Montagne Center as well. LU has installed a new center-hanging four-panel LED video board, new LED scorers tables, new lighting system and a new sound system.