Mary Euna Comeaux, 86, of Hemphill, Texas, and longtime former resident of Orange, passed away on October 19, 2016, in Hemphill.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, October 23, 2016, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, Texas. Officiating will be Reverend Joseph P. Daleo, of St. Mary Catholic Church in Orange. Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 11:00 a.m., with a Rosary at 1:30 p.m.

Born in Abbeville, Louisiana, on October 15, 1930, she was the daughter of Augustin and Nola (Guidry) Frederick. Mary enjoyed spending time with her family and was an excellent Cajun cook. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Katherine Sue Comeaux; and brothers, Reaux Frederick and Raywood Frederick.

Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 69 years, Wallace Comeaux; daughters, Judy Glende and husband Gary, of Fairmount Community, TX and Janice Robak and husband C.B. “Skip”, Jr., of Newburgh, IN; grandchildren, Tracy Glende and wife Janet, Jason Glende and wife Tiffany, C.B. “Ben” Robak III and wife Lindsey, and Sherry Heidorn and husband Doug; great-grandchildren, Regan, Tyler, and Ashlyn Glende, Megan, Casey, Andrew, and Emma Robak, and Emily and Isabel Heidorn; brother, Raymond Frederick and wife Sue; sisters, Audrey Hale and husband Edward, Yvonne Walton, Florence Hebert and husband Lee, Joyce Peltier and husband Ulyess, and Gloria Mouton and husband Daniel; and her sister-in-law, Verna Frederick.

Serving as pallbearers will be Tracy Glende, Jason Glende, Regan Glende, Tyler Glende, Raymond Frederick, and Glen Comeaux. Honorary pallbearers are Gary Glende, C.B. “Skip” Robak, Jr., C.B. Ben Robak III, and Doug Heidorn.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at P.O. Box 2151, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38101-2151.

