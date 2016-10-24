Melvin David Scales, 81, of Orange, passed away on October 18, 2016, at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas in Port Arthur.

Funeral services was 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 21, 2016, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Officiating will be Father Steve Leger. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.

Visitation was from 4:00-6:00 p.m., Thursday, at the funeral home in Bridge City, with a Rosary at 4:30 p.m.

Born in Orangefield, Texas, on August 2, 1935, he was the son of Elmer Scales and Hildred (Gounette) Scales. He worked as Maintenance Director for Bridge City ISD for 25 years. Melvin was a member of St. Henry Catholic Church as well as the Aces Car Club, and he loved being outdoors and taking care of the yard and flower beds.

He was preceded in death by his parents; several brothers and sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Melvin is survived by his wife of 61 years, Emma Joy Scales of Orange; nephew, Johnny Duplantis; cousin, Harold Scales; and other loving family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Salvation Army, 1960 MLK Dr., Orange, TX 77632

About The Record Newspapers