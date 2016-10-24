Nancy “Sue” May Franke, 81, of Nederland, died Monday, October 24, 2016. She was born on May 2, 1935, in Nederland, to Lena Rae Wooten and John Jefferson May.

Nancy was a member of Nederland Historical Society. She enjoyed spending time with NHS Class of ’52 friends. Nancy will be remembered as a humble, merciful, and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.

Survivors include her husband of sixty-two years, Robert Franke of Nederland; sons, Bruce Franke and his companion, Debbie Smith, of Cedar Park and John Franke and his wife, Becky, of Liberty; three grandchildren, Krystal Franke, Joshua Franke and his wife, Amanda, and Jayden Franke; six great-grandchildren; and special friends, Carol Culp and Caroline Nichols.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A gathering of Mrs. Franke’s family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 25, 2016, at Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland. Her graveside service will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 26, 2016, at Oak Bluff Memorial Park, 101 Block Street, Port Neches.

Memorial Contributions for Mrs. Franke may be made to American Heart Association, P.O. Box 841125, Dallas, Texas 75284, Church of the Living Waters, P.O. 7820 Beaumont, Texas 77726-7820, or a charity of choice.

About The Record Newspapers