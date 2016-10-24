Regina Schardan, 57, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away on October 18, 2016, in Port Arthur, Texas.

A memorial service was held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 22, 2016, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City.

Born in Madison, Florida, on June 13, 1959, she was the daughter of Benny “Bo” Deloy Wells and Doris (Head) Wells. Regina worked as the Purchasing Manager at Honeywell in Orange for 27 years. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed riding Harleys, traveling, shopping, and going to the beach. Regina loved animals and was always quick to lend a hand to others before helping herself. She will be truly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her grandmother, Fannie Mae Barker.

She is survived by her loving husband of almost 19 years, Richard Schardan; children, Corey Alan Bourliea, of San Antonio, Candace Anne Bourliea, of Bridge City, and Christina Bourliea Hammack and husband Jeffrey Bryant Hammack, of Baton Rouge, LA; grandchildren, Cecil Bourliea, Cameron Bourliea, and Finley Reese Hammack.

