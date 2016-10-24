Veteran Job Fair November 10
We invite you to join us for our Veteran Job Fair on Thursday, November 10th, 2016 from 9 am to 1 pm.
The event will be held at the Bob Bowers Civic Center in Port Arthur.
The “Hiring Red, White & You!” statewide job fair seeks to connect Texas Veterans and their spouses with area employers who are looking for qualified candidates for a variety of positions.
There is no charge to participate! Booths are limited and available on a first come basis. Each employer will receive a 10 x 10 booth and 2 box lunches.
Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas
409-719-4750