Alvin Mainard Sadler, age 91 of Orange, Texas, passed away at his home with his family by his side on Friday, October 21, 2016. Services will at 3:00 PM on Saturday, October 29, 2016 at Dorman Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jay Thomas officiating. Interment will follow at Autumn Oaks Memorial Park, where military honors will be provided by the Southeast Texas Veterans Group. Visitation will from 5:00 to 8:00 PM on Friday, October 28, 2016 at Dorman Funeral Home.

Alvin was born on December 16, 1924 in Ft. Worth, Texas to Julia Ann Smith Sadler and Curtis Elmo Sadler. He married Minnie Stidham on February 28, 1942 and made their home in Orange for the last 69 years. Alvin served in the United Sates Army during WWII. He retired from Levingston Shipbuilding Company after many years of being a pile driver and rigger. Alvin then spent the next 30 years working at St. Mary Cemetery and retiring at the age of 91. He was a hard worker and enjoyed cutting the grass and fixing things. He was a member of MacArthur Heights Baptist Church. Alvin loved his family and his church. Over the years he taught Sunday School and enjoyed doing other tasks for the church.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Minnie Stidham Sadler and parents. Five brothers; Orom Sadler, Curtis L. Sadler, Sr. Gordon Sadler, Albert Sadler, Sr. and Jack Windsor. One sister, Wilma Jane Simpson.

Those left to share his memories are his four children; Alvin C. Sadler and his wife Janet, Jerry D. Sadler and his wife Gerda, Marsha Sadler Doucet and her husband George and Billy B. Sadler and his wife Deborah. Six grandchildren; Sandra Sadler, Stephanie Williams and her husband Jason, Jonathan Doucet and his wife Young-Mi, Laurie Arriago and her husband Orlando, Duane Sadler and Curtis Lee Sadler. Seven great grandchildren; Shelby Pasho, Gavin Pasho, Corrizon Arriaga, Gavin I. Sadler, Xaevan Doucet, Vida-Jae Doucet and Eun Doucet.

The family wishes to expresses appreciation to Prescribed Home Health for the excellent loving care provided to Alvin. Pam, Rose, Mary, April and Brandi were wonderful.

About The Record Newspapers