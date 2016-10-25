Bonnie Swanson, 85, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away on October 22, 2016.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, October 27, 2016, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Officiating will be Reverend Cody Hogden, of Orangefield Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City.

Born in Port Arthur, Texas, on October 4, 1931, she was the daughter of Percy LaGrappe and Eunice (Tauzin) LaGrappe. Bonnie enjoyed doing arts and crafts, including painting and crocheting. She loved baking and making cookies for the elderly during the holidays. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 61 years, Ernest G. Swanson; and her siblings, Greta and Joe LaGrappe.

Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Janet Katherine Foreman and husband Jerry, of Orange; grandchildren, Christopher K. Hunt, of Bridge City, Brooke Hurley Soape and husband Jerry, of Orange; Bryan Hurley and wife Rachel, of Montgomery, and Julie and Rob Ditusa, of Norman, OK; great-grandchildren, Holly Hunt, Maddox Hurley, Sadie Soape, Leah Schaper, and Tyler Shaper.

About The Record Newspapers