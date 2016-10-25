The Bridge City Middle School 7th grade volleyball red team was defeated by Orangefield last night 22-25, 25-21 and 3-15. Caryss Carpenter was perfect from the service line with 18 super serves. Hannah Murchison, Kaylyn Dosch and Emma Gaspard all did a great job serving. Lauren Richter, Reesie Ryder and Kember Ess had pretty passes up to the setter while Hallie Boswell had some great digs. Mallory Silva and Ressie Ryder did a awesome job setting the ball up to their teammates. The BCMS girls ended the season 5-4 on the season and 3-3 in district. Congratulations to all for a great season!

