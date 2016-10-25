Deborah Bishop, 54, a lifelong resident of Bridge City, passed away on October 21, 2016.

A memorial visitation will be held Wednesday, October 26, 2016 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Cremation will be under the direction of Claybar Haven of Rest Crematory.

Deborah was born December 6, 1961 in Norfolk, Virginia to Grover and Betty (Rogers) Bishop. She was known for her great sense of humor and her enjoyment of photography.

Deborah is preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her daughter Karlee Watkins of Bridge City.

