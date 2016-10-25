Photo by Tommy Mann Jr.

Bret Michaels, best known as the frontman of the rock group Poison, will perform with his solo band at the Golden Nugget Casino in Lake Charles, La at 8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 28 for ages 21 and older. Tickets are $20-$35 at all Ticketmaster outlets.

By Tommy Mann Jr.

If you are looking for some great music, then there are plenty of options to be found and heard across Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana, including shows featuring national acts on both sides of the Sabine River this weekend. Be sure to visit www.localmusicguide.net for more information on artists and venues.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Phillip Glyn Band @ The Boudain Hut

Jimmy Kaiser @ Cafe Del Rio

Rod Rishard @ The Capri Club

Alex Rozell @ The Grill

Romi Mayes @ Neches Brewing Company

Zach Gonzalez @ Tradewinds Tavern

Moses Nesh and Michael Edwards @ Victoria House

David Joel @ The West Bar and Grill

Thursday, Oct. 27

Brad Brinkley @ 171 Junction Roadhouse

Phillip Glyn Band @ The Boudain Hut

Strategy @ Cafe Del Rio

Skeeter Jones Trio @ La Cantina – PA

The Cadillacs @ Larry’s French Market

Gleewood, Jape Stiejel, Cody Schaeffer @ The Logon Cafe

Jimmy Kaiser @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County

BB and Company @ Mackenzie’s Pub

Pug Johnson @ Madison’s

The Stacey Brothers @ Neches Brewing Company

Thomas Teague @ The Neches River Wheelhouse

Zydecane @ Orange VFW Hall

Delicious Fuzz, The Cryptics @ The Red Room

Alex Rozell @ The Rodair Roadhouse

David Lee Kaiser @ Tradewinds Tavern

Friday, Oct. 28

Bret Michaels @ Golden Nugget Casino

The Ruxpins, Baby Birds @ Bar Local

Mike Zito @ The Bayou Cafe #2

Linda Kaye and the Kool Katz @ The Boudain Hut

The Tru Tones @ Cafe Del Rio

LA Bayou Band @ Cottons Cay

Pea Patch Orchestra @ Dylan’s

Hell’s Engine, Stoned Mages, Semon Demon @ The Gig

The Kings of Mojo @ Just One More Tavern

Tin Pan Alley @ Larry’s French Market

The Burnpile, Pearl Earl, Fubar @ The Logon Cafe

Blake Sticker @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County

BB and Company @ Mackenzie’s Pub

The RKW Show @ Madison’s

Smoking Joe @ The Neches River Wheelhouse

Tyler Darby @ Pine Tree Lodge

Caylan Daughrity @ The Rodair Roadhouse

Chalkline Empire, Pariah, White Trash Superstar @ Texas Rose Saloon

Saturday, Oct. 29

Neil Sedaka @ Golden Nugget Casino

Roger Creager, Jamie Talbert and the Band of Demons @ Jerry Nelson’s Hill Country

Kollider @ 171 Junction Roadhouse

Olivia Gardner, Boogerbear, Aaron Jimmy Harris @ The Art Studio

The Fanatics, Britt Godwin, Jamie Talbert, Deep Creek Band @ Bridge City Community Center

Linda Kaye and the Kool Katz @ The Boudain Hut

The Rhythm of the Heart Band @ Cafe Del Rio

Mark Reeves and Twisted X @ The Capri Club

Aaron Williams @ Dylan’s

Worm Suicide, C.O.F.F.I.N., The Disgustiods @ The Gig

Kay Miller @ The Grill

Twangsters Union @ Honky Tonk Texas

Freddie Pate and Country Legends @ Jefferson County Singles Club

Chris Miller and Bayou Roots @ Larry’s French Market

LN and the Crush @ Luke’s Icehouse Beaumont

Tim Burge @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County

Jackie Stars, Aep, Peace and the Chaos @ Luna Live

Mid Life Crisis @ Mackenzie’s Pub

L.A. Roxx @ Madison’s

Jerry Diaz @ The Neches River Wheelhouse

Tin Pan Alley @ Pine Tree Lodge

Caleb Williams @ The Rodair Roadhouse

Tony Faulk and Chaos @ Tammy’s

The Fabulous Hellcats @ Thirsty’s

LN and the Crush @ Tia Juanita’s

Sunday, Oct. 30

Lone Star, David Joel Band @ Ford Park

Scott McGill Band @ The Boudain Hut

Glenn Linderman Band @ Jefferson County Singles Club

Herbie Stutes and Grand Shin @ Pine Tree Lodge

Wayne Cook @ Suga’s Deep South

Monday, Oct. 31

Fast Lemon @ The Capri Club

Cryptic Insane Killaz, The White Noize, Chutes MaGoo, Wicked Brothers @ The Gig

Cool Breeze @ Hardheads

Curse and the Cure @ The West

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Live Jazz @ Portus Lounge