Forrest Malone “F.M.” Gordon, Jr. (92) was born to Forrest Malone Gordon and Sally Pauline Sellers in Timmonsville, South Carolina on January 13, 1924.

He is survived by his three children and their families, Greg Gordon and his wife, Dale Gordon; Mark Gordon and his wife, Janney Gordon, and Martine Weber and her husband, Ernie Weber. He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Douglas Gordon and wife, Amanda Gordon; Alexandria Gasper and husband James Gasper, Katherine Horn and husband, James Horn, and Cole Weber. He is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Peyton, Madison, and Abigail and another on the way.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Gordon and sister, Dorothy Carroll. His family was his greatest pride and joy.

F.M. served in the United States Army Air Corps from 1943 through 1945 and was a member of the 309th Station Complement Squadron and was awarded a European–African–Middle Eastern Campaign Medal for his duty in the European theater in World War II.

F.M. was the owner of Kirby Upholstery and was a master craftsman at his job. His dear friend, Ted Shipper, worked for him for many years, before opening his own shop and remained friends with him until the very end. He was a member of West End Baptist Church, where he made many friends. At age 60, he bought a motorcycle, learned to ride it, and rode it in 49 of the 50 states in the United States, all the provinces of Canada, to the Arctic Circle and even Mexico. F.M. also loved to play dominos, both 42 and 84, and was always ready for a game. He never met a stranger and everyone who met him, instantly loved him. F.M. was a good, honest, loving man and had all of the best values, a true gentleman. He loved all of his friends and family.

