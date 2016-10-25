Naomi McCormick was recognized by the Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce as the Student of the Month. Naomi is a senior at Deweyville High School where she is President of National Honor Society, member of History Club, Spanish Club, Student Council, and Annual Staff. Her awards include Citizenship Award in 11th Grade, 2016 Homecoming Court, and works the blood drive as well as being the head of the committee. Future goals are to attend Lamar University majoring in Political Science.

