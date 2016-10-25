Eagles To Hold Halloween Party

The Fraternal Order of Eagles located at 803 28th street in Orange will be having a

Halloween Party on October 29th from 8:00 p.m – Close

The Fraternal Order of Eagles #2523 located at 803 N. 28th St. in Orange, you may reach them at 409-886-7381

Halloween Carnival at McDonald Baptist

McDonald Baptist Church will host a Halloween Carnival Oct. 30, from 4-6 pm, in the Burton Gym Building, Corner of South and Broad Streets, in West Orange. There will be games and a cake walk, candy, popcorn and cotton candy available.

Trunk or Treat Halloween Night

Please bring your children to West Orange Christian Church located at 900 Lansing St. for our Trunk or Treat on October 31st. The event will be from 6 pm to 8 pm. We will have our trunks and hearts open to be giving your children some sweet treats! Contact: Nelda @ 409-719-3992

Heritage House Museum Ghost Walk

Heritage House Museum in downtown Orange will have a Historic Ghost Walk fundraiser Saturday, October 29, from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Groups will leave from the museum, 905 W. Division, west of the courthouse, and walk to four different sites. Storytellers at the sites will talk about local history, including infamous shootings, a horrible accident and a Victorian Age scandal.

The price will be $5 for adults and $2 for children. Families will pay $10. Refreshments will be served. The groups will leave throughout the time frames. Attendees should wear comfortable shoes and be able to walk about a mile. Benches are along the area for resting, if needed.

Money raised will go to the non-profit museum that preserves Orange County History. Leslie Williams, daughter of the late historians Dr. Howard and Elizabeth Williams, is president of the museum board of directors. For more information, contact the museum at 409-886-5385.

Fall Fun at First United Methodist

First United Methodist Church of Orange, Will be hosting a ” Shine the light on Jesus”. On October 31, from 5:30 to 7:00, with games crafts and a light supper followed by Trunk or Treat at 6:00. Everyone is invited to come enjoy the evening with us at the corner of 5th and Elm St in Orange

Wesley UMC Christmas Bazaar

Come ready to shop our Christmas Bazaar at Wesley Methodist Church, located at 401 37th Street in Orange on November 12, from 9 am to 4 pm. You will find unique gifts, Christmas decorations, a sweet shop, crafts, jewelry, pecans, walnuts, taco soup (frozen to go), links, door prizes and much more. Contact: Doris @ 409-670-7703