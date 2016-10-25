Jacque Craft, 79, of Orange, passed away on October 24, 2016 in Beaumont, Texas.

Services will be held 2:00 pm, Saturday, October 29, 2016 at Little Cypress Baptist Church with Rev. David Turner officiating. Burial will follow at Autumn Oaks Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, October 28, 2016 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Jacque was born May 18, 1937 in Port Arthur, TX to Joseph Alford and Grace Marie (Jennings) Hart. She shared a lifetime of love with her husband of 42 years, Bruce Craft. Jacque worked at the County Clerk’s office and as an administrative assistant to Judge Thibodeaux for over 35 years. She was a member of Little Cypress Baptist Church and the Red Hat Society. She loved her church and would often have lunch with other members, as well as her fellow employees at the county. Jacque was very active and enjoyed going to the gym. She enjoyed being outside and would insist on mowing her own yard. She even waterskied until she was in her 50’s. Jacque was an animal lover, especially Rascal, her beloved pug who recently passed away. Jacque will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Dalton “Bruce” Craft, her parents, a son, Donald Clay Craft, and a brother, James DeLee.

Jacque is survived by her daughters, Charla Caldwell of Orange, Traci Dunk and husband, Scott of The Woodlands, and Gretchen Craft and husband, Ron Belcher of Forsyth, MO; grandchildren, Shae Imwalle and husband, David of Austin, Spencer Crew of Colorado Springs, CO, Cristen Crew of Austin, Ben Dunk of The Woodlands, Gabriel Drake and Melissa Blanchard of Kerrville, and Dalton Drake of Orange; future great-grandson, Wesley Colton Drake; and a close family friend who was like another daughter, Dana Travis and husband, Robert of Orange.

Serving as pallbearers will be Scott Dunk, Ron Belcher, Ben Dunk, Dalton Drake, David Imwalle, and Randy Hunter. Honorary pallbearer will be Gabriel Drake.

