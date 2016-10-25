James O. “Speedy” Metcalf, 68, of Nederland, died Monday, October 24, 2016. He was born on January 7, 1948, in Center, to Norma Jean Wilson Metcalf and James Cleon Metcalf, Jr. James enjoyed working, fishing, and hunting.

Survivors include his wife, Clara Metcalf of Nederland; son, Dane Theriot and his wife, Michelle, of Beaumont; daughter, Christie Sentell and her husband, Bradley, of Huffman; grandchildren, Brittney Stewart, Cade Theriot, Kayla Theriot, Charlee Hollyfield, and Mason Hollyfield; sister, Connie Plake and her husband, Pat, of Lumberton.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Thomas Metcalf.

A gathering of Mr. Metcalf’s family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Thursday, October 27, 2016, at Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland. His graveside service will be 2:00 p.m., October 28, 2016, at Oak Bluff Memorial Park, 101 Block Street, Port Neches.

Memorial contributions for Mr. Metcalf may be made to American Cancer Society, # 4 Bayou Brandt, Suite B, Beaumont, Texas 77706.