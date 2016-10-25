Jerry Glen Donahoe, 77, of Vidor died Sunday, October 23rd, 2016 in Vidor. A native of Brookeland, TX, he was a longtime resident of Vidor. Jerry was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Vidor, where he was in the Knights of Columbus. Jerry served his country in the US Air Force and retired from TRW in Beaumont where he was a computer programer. He enjoyed hunting with black power and build several guns. He also enjoyed making rosary beads, reading and watching westerns, especially John Wayne. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 2:00 pm Thursday, October 27, 2016 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, with entombment to follow at Restlawn Memorial Park in Vidor. Jerry is preceded in death by his wife Clara Bernice Donahoe, daughter Bethel Ann Donahoe, parents Edgar and Lois Donahoe and brother Thomas Allen Donahoe. He is survived by his daughters Terry Dobrovolsky and her husband David of Bryan, TX, Renee Miller of Vidor, TX, Andrea Reeves and her husband Mark of Vidor, TX, brothers Charles Donahoe of Spring, TX and Ronald Donahoe of Champagne, IL, sister Virginia Murphy of Wimberly, TX, 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

